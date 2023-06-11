Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $101.42.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.