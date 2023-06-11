Rollins (ROL) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rollins to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rollins has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rollins alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 31.07% 17.82% Rollins Competitors -18.54% -33.58% -1.90%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 114.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rollins is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rollins and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rollins Competitors 203 918 1444 64 2.52

Rollins currently has a consensus target price of $44.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Rollins’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rollins and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.76 billion $368.60 million 52.99 Rollins Competitors $610.86 million $23.14 million 279.11

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Rollins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rollins beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.