Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $4.64

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00018035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $96.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00102800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050760 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00032060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000093 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.83067179 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

