Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.52 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $148.52 million and $48,322.04 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00005848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.37746324 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,106.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

