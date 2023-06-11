Scholtz & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,027,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

