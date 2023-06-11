Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $1.04 Million in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

