Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $534.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $563.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

