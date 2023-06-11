Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 579 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 9.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,339,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,085,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,520,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $493.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.96 and its 200-day moving average is $496.67. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

