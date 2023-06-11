Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 68,250 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,250 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

