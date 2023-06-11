SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.75 SCWorx Competitors $4.63 billion $121.33 million 19.33

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -145.60% -42.28% -23.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 130 687 1549 50 2.63

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.20%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

