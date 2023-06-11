Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.29 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1,495.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00102519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00050302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018054 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00338199 USD and is down -11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,490.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.