Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $620.37

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $620.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00049553 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017792 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00341889 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,295.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

