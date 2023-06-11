SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$92.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.92 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.43–$0.34 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SecureWorks stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

