SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.93) to GBX 1,100 ($13.67) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

