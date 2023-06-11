Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.