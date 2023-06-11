Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.53.
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
