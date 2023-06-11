SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $247.48 million and $25.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,631,811 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299602 with 1,220,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19681111 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $45,277,406.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

