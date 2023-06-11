SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SK Telecom Company Profile

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.28. 303,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

