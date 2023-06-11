Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

SMAR stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

