Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head to Head Review

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snowflake and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 1 10 23 0 2.65 Roblox 7 6 12 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

Snowflake currently has a consensus target price of $183.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $40.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Roblox.

This table compares Snowflake and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $2.07 billion 26.85 -$796.71 million ($2.67) -63.91 Roblox $2.23 billion 10.52 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -22.49

Snowflake has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Snowflake has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -37.78% -14.81% -10.89% Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85%

Summary

Snowflake beats Roblox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

