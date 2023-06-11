Sourceless Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $618.91 million and $42.08 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,778.73 or 1.00022770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0294606 USD and is down -41.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $214.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.