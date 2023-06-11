SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $79,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after buying an additional 986,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.