Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 296,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,322. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

