Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

