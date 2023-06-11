Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Steem has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $69.42 million and $1.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00300033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00530060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00394076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,227,860 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

