Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$96.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOL. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$70.12 and a twelve month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.