StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NYSE NNVC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

