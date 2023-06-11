StockNews.com Downgrades IDT (NYSE:IDT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
IDT Price Performance
Shares of IDT opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.
Insider Activity
In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
