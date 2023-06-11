StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Stock Performance

CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

