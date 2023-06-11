StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

