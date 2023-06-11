StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
