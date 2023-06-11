Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.33 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.33 million and $5.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.71 or 0.06795448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,014,151 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

