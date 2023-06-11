Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Superior Plus stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

