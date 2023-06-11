Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$14.50 price target on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

