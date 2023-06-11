Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.98)-(1.68) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.93). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Surmodics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Stories

