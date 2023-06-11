T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

