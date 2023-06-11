T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.