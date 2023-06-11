Tang Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Tang Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $41,540,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,427. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

