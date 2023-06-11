Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 193,468 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Tang Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193,468 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 2.62% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.7 %

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 315,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,294. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 2,696.50%. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

