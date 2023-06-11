Tang Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Tang Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 634,100 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,832. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

