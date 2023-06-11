Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TAYD opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

