Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TAYD opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Devices (TAYD)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.