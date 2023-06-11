Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $130.20 Average PT from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.42) to GBX 111 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

