TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,998. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

