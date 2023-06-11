Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $522.32 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $522.32 million and $41.71 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,341,533,436 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,588,289,796 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

