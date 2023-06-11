Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $172.69 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Terra has a market cap of $172.69 million and approximately $31.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 288,612,987 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

