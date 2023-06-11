Terra Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Terra has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $174.02 million and approximately $102.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 288,186,170 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

