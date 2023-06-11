The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 810 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 810 ($10.07) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 860 ($10.69) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $827.60.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

