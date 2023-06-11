THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $84.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.33.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.