THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

