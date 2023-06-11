THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $97.00 at Citigroup

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.