Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

